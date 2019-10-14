It's all consuming.
Amazon Will Ship You 700 Tootsie Rolls For $13, So You Should Probably Buy Like Three Bags

700 Tootsie Roll Midgees | $13 | Amazon
700 Tootsie Roll Midgees | $13 | Amazon

Tootsie Rolls are the Kenan Thompson of candy: Rarely surprising. Never the star of the show. But the reliable glue that tastes great in any situation, and that holds your Halloween bucket together. Every pile of candy is made better by their presence.

Today on Amazon, you can get 700 (!) of the small ones—which also just happen to be the ideal Tootsie Roll size, don’t @ me—for an all-time low $13 when you use your Subscribe & Save savings. Just try to save a few for the trick-or-treaters, eh?

