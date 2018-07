Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you like having green things in your home, but struggle to keep them alive, succulents are made just for you.



While supplies last, Amazon’s running an extremely rare discount on collections of 4, 12, and 20 succulent plants shipped right to your door. Each plant is unique and comes in a 2" pot, but many of them will be ready to transfer to a larger arrangement. Just remember, the green ones do well indoors, while purple and orange plants will be happier on your patio.