Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

I don’t really know why anyone would need 20 succulents, especially because I struggle to keep just one alive, but if you’re thumb is feeling extra green today, use it to buy this collection of 20 succulents from Amazon for just $33. You could fill every window sill in your home with a succulent, or just have extras on hand when you inevitably kill a few of them.