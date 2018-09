Graphic: Amazon

While cheaper, simpler Harry Potter box sets exist, to separate the true Potterheads from the muggles, they also sell this Hogwarts special edition box set with 45 hours of special features, Blu-ray discs of all eight movies, and a bonus documentary, Creating the World of Harry Potter. $100 is the best price Amazon’s listed all year, so cast your accio spell (it may take two days) before it disappears.