If you’re cool with buying lightly used products, it could pay off in a big way, literally. Amazon Warehouse has just launched its Black Friday deals, featuring thousands of used items going for 20% off their already deeply-discounted prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from luggage, to baby, to power tools. And don’t forget to check out the Bargain Bin for used items up to 50% off a bunch miscellaneous stuff. Chances are we could also use something from this sale.
Note: Discount shown at checkout.