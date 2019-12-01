It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Amazon Turned the Savings Up to 11 and Brought This Stockwell II Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
19
Save
Marshall Stockwell II Portable Speaker | $130 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Marshall Stockwell II Portable Speaker | $130 | Amazon

Marshall makes some of the best, most attractive, pieces of audio gear on the market. And right now, Amazon is lowering the price on the Marshall Stockwell II Portable Speaker down to a low $130. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular speaker by about $20.

Advertisement

This handsome, Bluetooth 5 speaker offers about 20 hours of playtime and conveniently charges via USB-C. The analog knobs on the top are a cool touch. Oh, and best of all, it sounds great.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Pick Up an Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub For A Low $6, While Supplies Last

Get Lost In This 32" QHD Gaming Monitor With FreeSync, Now Just $275

TCL's Massive 75" 4K TV Is Now Just $600 for Cyber Monday

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts