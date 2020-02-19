It's all consuming.
Amazon Turned It Up to 11 and Dropped The Price On a Marshall Acton II Smart Speaker

Marshall makes some of the best, most attractive, pieces of audio gear on the market. And right now, Amazon is lowering the price on a Marshall Acton II Wireless Wi-Fi Multi-Room Smart Speaker. This current price of $190 is a few dollars short of the lowest price we’ve ever seen but still a significant markdown from its usual $240-$250 price.

This Alexa-powered speaker has a ton of input options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RCA and 3.5mm. It’s got all the design flourishes you’d expect form a Marshall speaker, including all those knobs to customize sound and output.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box. So this discount will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. So get yours, rockstar.

