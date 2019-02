Graphic: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare is one of your three favorite toilet papers, and Amazon is selling 36 rolls for $18 today when you clip the 20% coupon and use Subscribe & Save. Just remember that you won’t see the final price until checkout, and you can cancel the subscription after your first delivery.