Graphic: Shep McAllister

Panasonic’s high end Arc5 electric shavers certainly aren’t cheap, but with five floating blades, you won’t find many that give you a closer or more comfortable shave. This model works wet or dry, and includes a pop-up trimmer to edge your sideburns and hard-to-reach hairs. It typically sells for around $150, but Amazon’s trimmed the price down to $100 today.