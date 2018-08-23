Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Panasonic Arc3 line has long been a reader-favoite in the electric shaving space, and this model is down to an all-time low $60 today on Amazon. At that price, you aren’t getting a fancy charging and cleaning base, but it’s still fully waterproof for in-shower use, and even includes a pop-up trimmer for edging your beard and sideburns.

