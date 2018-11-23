Graphic: Shep McAlliser

Amazon’s Black Friday board game Gold Box isn’t its biggest board game sale ever, but for my money, it has the best selection and prices we’ve ever seen. Pretty much everything in here is worth checking out, but I’d especially like to point out Pandemic Legacy, which is the rare board game with real, permanent consequences. Both seasons 1 and 2 are on sale, and your choices carry over from one to the next.



The rest of the sale really is stunning though. Catan? Dead of Winter? Ticket to Ride? Carcassonne? The surprisingly great Fallout and Game of Thrones board game? Seriously, there’s so much good stuff here.

$26 Catan

$35 Fallout