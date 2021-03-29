Amazon’s New Motion-Tracking, Screen-Swiveling Echo Show 10 is Already $40 off

Echo Show 10 Image : Amazon

Echo Show 10 | $210 | Amazon



Amazon’s recently-released Echo Show 10 smart speaker with a screen is a bit different than past models: it has a rotating screen that uses a motion-detecting camera to follow you as you move around the room, ensuring that video calls, recipe videos, or whatever else you’re watching is always in full view.



Sound kinda creepy? Yeah, that checks out. Gizmodo’s Catie Keck said much the same thing in her review, yet ultimately found the thing to be pretty handy:

“One of my favorite things about the Echo Show 10 was also one of its most unnerving. I loved the ability to move around my kitchen and have the screen rotate to face me no matter where I was situated—when I was streaming television. When I wasn’t, I found Alexa’s watchful eye a little too creepy to be left on all the time.”

If you’re keen on a swiveling screen, Amazon is already slashing $40 off the list price of the Echo Show 10, now sitting at $210. It also works as a smart home hub for connected devices, so it can be a handy centerpiece for your smart home. If you want a cheaper and simpler alternative, the non-rotating Echo Show 5 is on sale for just $50 right now with the Echo Show 8 at $75.