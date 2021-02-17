Amazon’s New Echo is Just $80—With 2 Free Hue Bulbs Included, Too

Amazon Echo + 2 Free Hue Bulbs Image : Andrew Hayward

Amazon Echo + 2 Free Hue Bulbs | $80 | Amazon



Amazon’s redesigned, globe-like Echo smart speaker is marked down to just $80 right now, a savings of 20% off the list price. That’s great. But that’s not all. While you can just snag the Echo itself at that price and call it a day, you can also get a bundle with the Echo and two Philips Hue smart light bulbs for $80. That’s a total savings of $50.



It’s a perfect bundle for starting up your smart home ambitions, giving you a capable voice assistant in Alexa and a pair of white bulbs that you can control just by speaking. And if you already have smart home devices, some of them may already be capable with this Echo thanks to its Zigbee smart hub capabilities. Even if you aren’t psyched about the idea of filling your home with connected devices, at least it’s a couple of free bulbs to try out. Could be fun.

