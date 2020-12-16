Amazon’s New Echo Dot is Already Marked Down to $30

Echo Dot (4th Gen) | $30 | Amazon

Echo Dot with LED Clock | $40 | Amazon

Echo Dot Kids Edition | $40 | Amazon

If you’re looking for a compact, affordable smart speaker to bring into your space, Amazon’s Echo Dot has typically been the smart pick. The previous puck-shaped design has recently been replaced with a new 4th-generation model, which has a globe-like look similar to the new full-sized Echo.

The Alexa-packing ball usually goes for $50, but right now Amazon has it marked down to $30 for the holidays. There’s a version with a built-in LED clock for $40, as well as Kids Editions with tiger or panda faces also for $40 (each still $20 off). The Kids Editions also come with a full year of Amazon Kids+, which provides access to a library of audiobooks, games, and more.

