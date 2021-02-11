Amazon’s Large, 1080p Fire HD 10 Tablet is Amazingly Just $95 Right Now

Fire HD 10 Tablet Image : Amazon

Amazon makes the cheapest brand-name tablets around, and while we wouldn’t put them on par with proper iPads, they’re solid budget-friendly options for use-anywhere streaming media, ebooks, web browsing, and more. Usually, the dirt-cheap Fire 7—currently just $40—and the Fire HD 8 (now $65) catch our attention, but it’s the sizable Fire HD 10 tablet that might be Amazon’s best bargain at the moment.

Right now, the large 1080p slate is just $95 , a 37% savings off the $150 list price. This sizable Android tablet gives you a solidly crisp screen ideal for media, apps, browsing, and even games, plus the 12-hour battery life will keep you entertained whether kicking around at home right now or hopefully on future, safe travels.

Amazon’s tablets aren’t the most powerful devices around, so keep your expectations in check as far as glossy 3D gaming and speedy multitasking. However, they hit a sweet spot in terms of function and price and are ideal for consuming media. Amazon customers give the Fire HD 10 a 4.6-star rating and the $95 price is for the 32GB version with ads on the lock screen. The ad-less version is $110, or you can always pay a fee to remove the ads later.

