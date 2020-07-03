Amazon’s Durable, Content-Packed Fire HD Kids Tablets Are Up to $50 off

Image : Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet | $100 | Amazon



Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet | $150 | Amazon

No, it’s not an iPad—but Amazon really does right by parents with its Fire HD Kids Edition tablets.

As you’ll see from the imag e, they’re wrapped in a thick rubber shell/convertible stand that helps protect it from dings and drops. Still, kids will find a way to break almost anything, and Amazon is ready there too. Each Kids Edition tablet has a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if your child still manages to bust the thing, you’ve got a free replacement coming.

Amazon’s marketplace has a wide array of games, apps, books, and streaming services available, and the Kids Edition comes with the handy bonus of a year’s subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited . The gated-off service provides a wealth of kid-friendly content within a colorful launcher, and then you can choose whether or not to pay monthly once the year is done.

Right now, Amazon is knocking $40 off the 8” tablet and $50 off the 10” tablet, making it an ideal time to bring one (or more) of these durable devices into your family. Grab ‘em in blue, purple, and pink.