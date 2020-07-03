It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Amazon’s Durable, Content-Packed Fire HD Kids Tablets Are Up to $50 off

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
109
Save
Illustration for article titled Amazon’s Durable, Content-Packed Fire HD Kids Tablets Are Up to $50 off
Image: Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet | $100 | Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet | $150 | Amazon

No, it’s not an iPad—but Amazon really does right by parents with its Fire HD Kids Edition tablets.

Advertisement

As you’ll see from the image, they’re wrapped in a thick rubber shell/convertible stand that helps protect it from dings and drops. Still, kids will find a way to break almost anything, and Amazon is ready there too. Each Kids Edition tablet has a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if your child still manages to bust the thing, you’ve got a free replacement coming.

Amazon’s marketplace has a wide array of games, apps, books, and streaming services available, and the Kids Edition comes with the handy bonus of a year’s subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. The gated-off service provides a wealth of kid-friendly content within a colorful launcher, and then you can choose whether or not to pay monthly once the year is done.

Advertisement

Right now, Amazon is knocking $40 off the 8” tablet and $50 off the 10” tablet, making it an ideal time to bring one (or more) of these durable devices into your family. Grab ‘em in blue, purple, and pink.

G/O Media may get a commission
Audio-Technica ANC Wired Headphones ATH-ANC9

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

This 108-Piece Tool Set by DEWALT Is Only $70 (50% off)

These High-Powered Gaming PCs Are Just as Ugly as the PS5, and You Don't Have to Wait to Buy One

Wayfair's 4th of July Sale Brings Some of the Deepest Discounts You've Ever Seen

The Best Webcams for Zoom Meetings, According to Our Readers