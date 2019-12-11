It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Amazon’s Discounting Apple’s Excellent AirPods Pro For The Holidays

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
1.1K
1
Save
Apple AirPods Pro | $235 | Amazon
Graphic: Apple
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Apple AirPods Pro | $235 | Amazon

With excellent noise cancellation and terrific sound quality to boot, Apple’s brand new Apple AirPods Pro are one of the best new tech products of the year and top many people’s wish lists for the holidays.

Advertisement

Gizmodo says that the sound quality is “dramatically better than the regular AirPods” and the noise canceling helps improve sound quality but doesn’t necessarily silence the outside world.

This current $235 is probably the best we’ll see this year. The Apple AirPods Pro are currently back-ordered, but, if you’re lucky, you’ll have them on time for the holidays.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Forget Stupid Kitchen Play Sets, Your Kid Will Adore This Grocery Store Checkout

Get a Month of Amazon Music Unlimited and an Echo Dot for as Little as $9

Give Into Your Pet's Treat Addiction With Today's Cat and Dog Treat Gold Box

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts