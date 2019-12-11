Amazon’s Discounting Apple’s Excellent AirPods Pro For The Holidays

Apple AirPods Pro Graphic : Apple

Apple AirPods Pro | $235 | Amazon

With excellent noise cancellation and terrific sound quality to boot, Apple’s brand new Apple AirPods Pro are one of the best new tech products of the year and top many people’s wish lists for the holidays.

Gizmodo says that the sound quality is “dramatically better than the regular AirPods” and the noise canceling helps improve sound quality but doesn’t necessarily silence the outside world.

This current $235 is probably the best we’ll see this year. The Apple AirPods Pro are currently back-ordered, but, if you’re lucky, you’ll have them on time for the holidays.