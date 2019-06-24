Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Refurbished GeForce Graphics Cards Gold Box | Amazon

Those looking to upgrade their gaming rig have a few options from today’s Amazon Gold Box. Choose from refurbished GTX 1070 Ti and 1080 TI graphics cards, from MSI and EVGA.

Whether you want to eek out more gaming performance or need to edit a big video project, you’ll want a seriously powerful graphics card. And while these are last year’s models, they should be powerful enough for most of us.

Amazon says these products “works and looks like new” and comes with a 90-day warranty.

Just remember that this is a rare discount on these refurbished graphics cards, these prices are only available today, and there’s a small chance they could sell out. So do your soul-searching quickly before this deal disappears.