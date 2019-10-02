It's all consuming.
Amazon’s Blowing Out a Bunch of Acer Gear, Today Only

Tercius
Today’s Gold Box is discounting a number of Acer computers and peripherals for work and play, today only. Inside, you’ll find a number of monitors, keyboards, all-in-one desktops, headphones, gaming mice and other accessories.

Those looking to upgrade their gaming rig have a lot of options from Acer’s gaming line, Predator. The mice are particularly good deals. The Acer Predator Cestus 510 is down to $60, that’s a $20 discount from its average price.

Better still, you’ve got a ton of monitors to choose from, with prices starting at $60. This deal makes your dual monitor dream much more feasible.

Just be warned, like all Gold Box deals, these prices will only stick around until the end of the day. For all the options, be sure to head over to the main post.

