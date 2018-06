If you’re a Prime members, you can buy this Vitamix 5300 for just $270 today, as long as don’t mind getting a refurbished one.



Our readers listed the Vitamix 5200 as one of their favorite blenders, because it’s nearly impossible to jam up and has the horsepower to cut through pretty much anything you throw in there. This one is one model newer and has a self cleaning function. It very rarely sells for under $300, so today’s price is a steal and the best we’ve seen since December.