Update: The 5200 is sold out, but the Vitamix Explorian is discounted to just $190 right now, if you don’t mind getting a refurbished one.

Rarely under $400, you can buy this professional grade Vitamix 5200 for just $298 today. Our readers listed this blender as one of their favorites because it’s nearly impossible to break and has the horsepower to cut through pretty much anything you throw in there. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen so if you’ve ever thought about getting one, today is probably the best day to do it.



Looking for something a little cheaper but just as powerful, you can get this Vitamix Explorian is just $190 right now, as long as you don’t mind getting a refurbished.