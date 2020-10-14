Photo : Unsplash

Top Product: Samsung 65" Frame 4K UHD TV | $1,498 | Amazon

Bettering your home is a constant task, adding the knick snacks, upgrading the furniture, and making sure it’s secure. Prime Day offers an opportunity to make those splurge purchases at a great price point that’s hard to pass up. I’ve found my personal favorite home good deals and shared them with you here so you don’t have to go digging too deep into the abyss also known as Amazon.



Advertisement

Image : Samsung

Advertisement

Yes, that really is a TV on the wall. And ok, maybe I’ve been dreaming of it. The Samsung Frame looks just like a picture frame when it’s not in use and makes your space look stunning. Ever since I’d seen one at a friend’s home, I’ve wanted to pick one up. Today, it’s 25% off, so if you, like me, want to make your living room feel more beautiful, it’s your chance. With 4.4 stars, the reviews agree with my love for it, so you don’t have to just take my word for it.

Image : Yeedi

Advertisement

I’m super excited to try out this vacuum myself this week, but until then, this review should help you decide to buy it for yourself. “I really liked this vacuum. It looks good, it’s quiet, it moves with amazing grace and agility. It literally slows down just prior to bumping against furniture, walls, etc., very gentle,” Qiangong writes in an Amazon review, “This unit cleaned really well, battery life was incredible and the software with no go lines and zones were amazing.” Clip the coupon on the page and save $60 at checkout.

Advertisement

Image : Konnected

Advertisement

Looking for an affordable upgrade to your home security system? Konnected has you covered. Always a budget-friendly option, their wired alarm system retrofit kit is discounted even further for Prime Day. Simply, this system turns your regular home security system into a smart home security system. No monthly fees and it works with SmartThings without a hub! 10% off for Prime Day.

Advertisement

Image : Sleepletics

Advertisement

Sleep in luxury with these cotton and Celliant sheets in gloriously simple colors that will complement even the most unique color schemes. These sheets use revolutionary technology to give you more restful sleep. The fabric is wrinkle-resistant so it’s good to go right out of the washing machine. With 45% off the list price today by clipping the coupon on-site, it’s a steal for the quality.

Advertisement

Image : Zinus

Advertisement

Nothing says adult like a proper bed, not just a mattress on a flimsy base or an Ikea hand-me-down. Good news for you because today, the Zinus brand is offering up to 35% off their line of furniture and mattresses. This dark wooden bed has fantastic reviews and a sleek, elegant look. It’s a modern-industrial design which uses solid acacia wood, and metal and brass-finished accents. It’s also low profile enough you won’t need a boxspring. Available in sizes twin through king, today is the right day to make the investment.

Advertisement

Image : SparkPod

Advertisement

A showerhead with over 8,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating? That sounds like a showerhead people are in love with. And what is there to not love? It has a modern look, a rain effect, no tool installation, and high-pressure water flow. “I was a bit skeptical about this shower head, due to my low water pressure. I couldn’t see how going to a bigger shower head, would actually help my low water pressure,” writes Amazon reviewer Good to know. “So far so good.” Shave 49% off the going rate for Prime Day.

Advertisement

Image : Amazon

Advertisement

Get a free Echo Dot when you buy this microwave, which is on sale for just $59. I own this microwave myself, and it’s a good deal if you need a small microwave. Not terribly quick to heat, but it gets the job done and has Amazon Alexa integration. Consumer Reports rates this as the best compact microwave, so you can’t go wrong, especially when it’s 45% off for Prime Day.

Advertisement

Image : Ring

Advertisement

I have to be honest, I am eyeing this deal myself. I want this Ring doorbell. How it works is simple. It’s motion-activated, with an HD video camera that begins recording. You can see who is at your door with a simple app, no matter where you are in the world. You can also talk through your photo to the person at the door. Don’t miss a FedEx delivery ever again! 32% off for Prime Day.