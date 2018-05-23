Memorial Day Weekend, aka the unofficial start of the summer, is almost upon us. If you’re planning to hit the beach or pool and didn’t think to check if you needed some new swimsuits, Amazon’s got you covered. Prime Members can choose from over 100 swimwear from their in-house brand Coastal Blue, including one-pieces, bikinis, rash guards, and cover-ups, and it’ll all get delivered to you before you head off for the long weekend.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Amazon Perfectly Timed This Swimsuit Sale For The Long Weekend
Memorial Day Weekend, aka the unofficial start of the summer, is almost upon us. If you’re planning to hit the beach or pool and didn’t think to check if you needed some new swimsuits, Amazon’s got you covered. Prime Members can choose from over 100 swimwear from their in-house brand Coastal Blue, including one-pieces, bikinis, rash guards, and cover-ups, and it’ll all get delivered to you before you head off for the long weekend.