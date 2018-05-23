Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Memorial Day Weekend, aka the unofficial start of the summer, is almost upon us. If you’re planning to hit the beach or pool and didn’t think to check if you needed some new swimsuits, Amazon’s got you covered. Prime Members can choose from over 100 swimwear from their in-house brand Coastal Blue, including one-pieces, bikinis, rash guards, and cover-ups, and it’ll all get delivered to you before you head off for the long weekend.

