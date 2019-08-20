Photo: Amazon

I can’t decide if Amazon selling its own motor oil is dystopian or convenient, but in any event, it’s affordable. Right now, you can save a few bucks off the regular price on five quarts of AmazonBasics conventional, synthetic, or synthetic high mileage motor oil, all of which will set you back less than $20.



Oddly enough, Amazon does not make its own oil filters to go with it, but you can enter your car’s make and model on this page to find one that’ll work.