Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

I suppose it was only a matter of time, but Amazon makes mattresses now. This model is sold under its Rivet furniture brand, and includes the same 100 night trial, three-layer foam construction, and slick marketing photos you’ve come to expect from all those other online mattress places.



If you’re in the market for a better night’s sleep, the Full, Queen, and King sizes are on sale for $90, $100, and $125 off their usual prices, respectively, with Prime shipping available.