Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals have arrived at PC day, and the most wide-ranging sale of the bunch includes everything from networking gear, to external hard drives, to flash drives, to actual components you could use to build or upgrade your PC.
A few of our favorite deals include the basic-but-fast Archer C1200 router for $40, a 2TB portable hard drive for $48, an ultra-fast cable model for $79 (a must-buy if you’re still paying for one from your ISP), and a GTX 1060 graphics card for just $229. There are dozens of other deals included in the sale though, so you’ll want to head over to Amazon before they sell out.