Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Amazon’s parade of Kindle sales continues today with a selection of best sellers and award winners. Just for fun, there are also novels that inspired movies (The Upside) and works by famous authors ranging from David Sedaris to Sally Field. Anything you choose will be good for conversation, and isn’t that at least half of the reason you read?



$5 Calypso 66 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now