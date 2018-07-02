Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Your home can never be too safe, right? Amazon seems to think so with a pair of home security Gold Box deals.



First up, is a huge Gold Box full of security gear from Arlo, Wisenet, Zmoda and more. Pick up Netgear’s Arlo home security system (which is a lot like Nest Cam) or opt for a security doorbell from Wisenet. There’s a camera for every place in your house and then some.

The second deal is on the classic SimpliSafe 12-Piece Home Security System. The system include the base station with keypad, four entry sensors, motion sensor, glass-break sensor, one key chain remote, HD security camera, smoke detector, and water sensor, all for $300, today only.