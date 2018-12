Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Physical storage always goes on sale for New Year’s, but modern life requires more than plastic totes. Adequate digital storage is also necessary, and luckily, Amazon has a bunch of PNY flash drives and SDXC cards on sale today. If your goal for 2019 has anything to do with organization or productivity, it would probably be smart to grab a couple.