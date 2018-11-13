Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

For today only, Amazon has ride-on toys starting at $39. On one hand, this is an excellent chance to get your Christmas shopping started early. But on the other, do you really want your kid to have a sweeter ride than you? There are miniature Audis and Mercedes! Someone is missing out on a great business opportunity by not making Power Wheels for adults. (Be honest with yourself — real cars just aren’t as much fun.)

