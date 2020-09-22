It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Amazon Has Nintendo Switch Units Back at $300, Ships Month's End

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Amazon
AmazonKinja DealsDealsnintendoNintendo DealsNintendo SwitchNintendo Switch Deals
1.3K
1
Save
Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Blue) | $300 | Amazon
Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Blue) | $300 | Amazon
Image: Nintendo
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Blue) | $300 | Amazon

While the Switch Lite has been readily available online for quite some time, it’s still pretty hard to find a base Nintendo Switch. Amazon is one of the few places now showing stock for the Neon Red/Blue model at its $300 MSRP, though you’ll need to wait for a September 29 ship date if you decide to pull the trigger. That’s only a week away, coincidentally, so be sure to jump on this if you haven’t had luck elsewhere!

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads (Oh My!): Today’s Best Apple Deals

Monday's Best Deals: Samsung 75" QLED TV, Granite Frying Pan, 1,000 Doggie Poop Bags, Wireless GameCube Switch Controller, Vava Dash Cam, and More

Amazon’s Durable, Content-Packed Fire HD Kids Tablets Are $50 Off

Here’s Where You’ll Be Able to Pre-Order the PS5, Whenever It’s Back in Stock