Amazon Has Nintendo Switch Units Back at $300, Ships Month's End

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Blue) | $300 | Amazon

While the Switch Lite has been readily available online for quite some time, it’s still pretty hard to find a base Nintendo Switch. Amazon is one of the few places now showing stock for the Neon Red/Blue model at its $300 MSRP, though you’ll need to wait for a September 29 ship date if you decide to pull the trigger. That’s only a week away, coincidentally, so be sure to jump on this if you haven’t had luck elsewhere!