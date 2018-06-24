Save up to 25% on pool party essentials | Amazon
Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The 4th of July is next week and maybe you’re going to enjoy it from the backyard or lakeside. Amazon wants to make sure you’re floating along on an inflatable flamingo or playing corn hole with this one-day sale, just in time to pack into a suitcase or the trunk of a car. There’s basically everything you could need for a pool party, except the pool.