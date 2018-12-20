Photo: Amazon

What would it take to perk you up on this dreary winter morning? How about the best price ever for the Keurig K475 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker? Regularly $140 or more, today it’s just $70, and it has several nice features like a 70-oz. reservoir (so you can brew a week’s worth of morning joe before refilling it) and the ability to brew a carafe... because that’s not moving backwards at all?



On sale for the same price is the Keurig K-Select Single Serve K-Cup Maker with a starter set of Krispy Kreme, Newman’s Own, or Green Mountain pods. These bundles normally hover between $90 and $140, and while the machine itself isn’t quite as fancy, you probably don’t need it to be (and the included coffee makes up for it).



Only you know your coffee habits and which option is best for you, but really you can’t go wrong either way.

