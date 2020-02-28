Amazon Has a Bunch of Gaming Deals Going On

Video games. Remember those? They’re like movies but interactive and most people ignore the story. Anyway, if you’ve got a particular itch that needs scratching this weekend, you may want to turn your head to Amazon, where a slew of games are on sale across all platforms. (Accessories too!)



Talk about a blast from the past! These Naughty Dog-inspired Crash Bandicoot remakes are fun, gorgeous, and much harder than you remember. Get ready for a weekend of action platforming and kart racing if you opt for both ($44) or piecemeal ‘em for $22 a pop.

Advertisement

While not the best price we’ve seen for this game, it is the lowest on Amazon right now.

Advertisement

From the team that brought you Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds is a similarly story-driven RPG shooter in which your choices determine certain plot details, including how it ends.

Advertisement

Tired of feeling powerless? Then get ready to start your own empire in Civ VI. Move units, erect cities, and settle new lands in this turn-based strategy game originally designed for PC. And, of course, learn a lot of world history along the way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A vibrant, oversaturated sandbox adventure game that takes place in space—no, I’m not talking about No Man’s Sky, I’m talking about Astroneer. Colonize planets, collect resources, and generally leave your footprint behind while vibing out to chill synth music.

Advertisement

What’s not to love?

Advertisement

Auto-renew is for suckers. Buy your Xbox subs the old-fashioned way, from a third-party retailer at a discounted price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’ve ever thought about playing a Dragon Quest game but didn’t know where to start, look no further than Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, the first in the series to drop random enemy encounters entirely in favor of 100% always intentional encounters.

Advertisement

Think of it this way: If Pokémon Sword & Shield’s Wild Area was its own game, it would be Dragon Quest XI. And because it has an optional 16-bit mode, the Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch is, well, the definitive version.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement