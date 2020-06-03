It's all consuming.
Amazon has 12 Months of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now for $42 Each

Gabe Carey
 and Quentyn Kennemer
PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription (Digital Code) | $42 | Amazon PlayStation Now 12-Month Subscription (Digital Code) | $42 | Amazon
Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but today at Amazon, you can add a whole year to your account for just $42. You can also grab 12 months of PlayStation Now for the same price.

PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like free games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play. It doesn’t look like these shut-ins will go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on filling your newfound time with a spot of gaming, PS+ is an absolute necessity.

As for PlayStation Now, you get unlimited streaming access to over 800 new and classic games dating back to the original PlayStation, and around 300 of those (from PS4 and PS2 only, for some strange reason) can be downloaded directly.

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/08/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 6/3/2020. 

