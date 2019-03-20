Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kotaku

Fire Emblem’s entry in the Dynasty Warriors series has a lot going for it on the combat front, even if the story might leave Fire Emblem fans feeling left high and dry:



Fire Emblem Warriors lacks charm but compensates with spectacle. Battles are hectic and demand more concentration than other musou games. It never completely reconciles Fire Emblem’s tactical sensibilities and the Warriors’ series raw chaos but what does manages to coalesce is captivating.

If you were tempted to pick it up, but couldn’t justify the full $60 expenditure, it’s down to just $32 on Switch, which is about as cheap as full retail Switch games ever get.