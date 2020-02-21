It's all consuming.
Amazon Hacked $20 Off Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Tercius
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4 and Xbox One) | $40 | Amazon
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4 and Xbox One) | $40 | Amazon

Were you one of the many who were disappointed by the latest Star Wars movie? Or just really into the franchise right now because of the Baby Yoda hype? Maybe you couldn’t get into Galaxy’s Edge but still wanted to play with a lightsaber. 

Whatever your pleasure, get in the spirit by snagging a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. You can get it for $20 off at Amazon for PS4 and Xbox One. Or, for $5 more for PC.

