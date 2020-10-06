Vote 2020 graphic
Amazon Echo Show 5 Hits Lowest Ever $45 Ahead of Prime Day

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

Amazon Echo Show | $45 | Amazon Prime Exclusive

Amazon Prime Day isn’t scheduled to bring blowout deals until October 13, but we’ve already seen several Prime-exclusive offers for those who can’t wait another week. Today, Amazon dropped another bombshell of a discount, this time for the Echo Show 5, its Alexa-equipped smart display. It’s a full 50% off, bringing you down to $45 from its original $90 sticker.

The Amazon Echo Show takes its cue from the original smart speakers, but changes the game with a 5.5-inch display that keeps you entertained, informed, and connected. It’s great for checking up on the weather, watching recipe videos while you’re in the kitchen, controlling your smart home, seeing who’s at the door, and video calling family and friends. There’s a privacy guard ensuring your mic and camera are turned off whenever you don’t need them, too.

There’s just one catch: you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage. Thankfully, you can get started with a free 30-day trial that’s lengthy enough to get you in the door for Prime Day next week.

Quentyn Kennemer

