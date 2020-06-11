Amazon Echo Dot is Just $1 When You Buy a Month of Amazon Music Unlimited

It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Amazon Echo Dot + 1 Month of Music Unlimited | $9 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
If Spotify and Apple Music are giving you a headache, Amazon wants to woo you to their side with an insane offer. You’ll get a third-gen Echo Dot for just $1 when you buy a month’s worth of Amazon Music Unlimited. Altogether, your total is $9 for 85% in savings.

This dream team enables voice-activated access to millions of songs, plus the thousands of other things Alexa can help you with.

The catch is that this deal only applies to new subscribers.

