Amazon Echo Dot is Just $1 When You Buy a Month of Amazon Music Unlimited

If Spotify and Apple Music are giving you a headache, Amazon wants to woo you to their side with an insane offer. You’ll get a third-gen Echo Dot for just $1 when you buy a month’s worth of Amazon Music Unlimited. Altogether, your total is $9 for 85% in savings.

This dream team enables voice-activated access to millions of songs, plus the thousands of other things Alexa can help you with.

The catch is that this deal only applies to new subscribers.

