It's all consuming.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) is 50% Off at Woot

Quentyn Kennemer
36
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) | $25 | Woot

If AI voice assistants haven’t scared the surveillance state conspiracy theorist inside you off yet, Woot has one of the most affordable devices to give it a try on deep discount. It’s the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) in brand new condition, and a 50% discount makes it just $25 to have Alexa help with your daily needs.

Available in Heather Gray, Sandstone, and Charcoal, the Echo Dot doesn’t have the audio capabilities of something like the Google Home Hub or Amazon’s full-sized Echo devices, but it gives you an entry-level ticket to voice control over all the things, including smart home products, gaming consoles, and mobile devices. It can play your favorite tunes from services like Amazon Music and Spotify too, though you’ll probably want to pair it with more capable wireless speakers if that’s what you’re after. We expect this one to fly off Woot’s digital store shelves fast, so grab one before they’re gone.

