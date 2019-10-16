It's all consuming.
Amazon Drew Up a Rare Deal On the New Apple Pencil

Shep McAllister
Apple Pencil (2018) | $117 | Amazon | Discount shown at checkout
Graphic: Shep McAllister
The old Apple Pencil rarely goes on sale, and the new, iPad Pro-only model gets discounted even less frequently. Today at Amazon though, you can grab it for $117 (discount shown at checkout), down from $129. Obviously, that’s not a big discount, but it’s about as good a deal as we’ve seen.

Think of it this way. The $12 you save will get you two months of Apple Arcade, with $2 left over. Seems better now, right?

Shep McAllister
