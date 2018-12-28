Screenshot: Amazon

For the last several years, Amazon’s marked the halfway point between Christmas and New Year’s with a massive Digital Day sale, and it’s back again in 2018 for your downloading pleasure.

There are too many deals to list them all, so you’ll want to head over to the landing page regardless, but here are some highlights:

Just remember that these deals are only available today, and some could sell out early. Let us know if we missed anything good in the comments!