For the last several years, Amazon’s marked the halfway point between Christmas and New Year’s with a massive Digital Day sale, and it’s back again in 2018 for your downloading pleasure.
There are too many deals to list them all, so you’ll want to head over to the landing page regardless, but here are some highlights:
- Save up to 80% on Marvel Digital Comics | Amazon
- 3 Months Amazon Music Unlimited | $1 | Amazon | New accounts only
- $10 Amazon Credit With ESPN+ Subscription | Amazon | Fire Tablet app, Fire TV app. Current subscribers excluded.
- First Three Months of Audible | $10 Each | Amazon | After 1 month free trial
- H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2018 with 5% Refund Bonus Offer | $27 | Amazon
- TurboTax (Various) Plus $10 Amazon Gift Card | Amazon
- Three Months Kindle Unlimited | $1 | Amazon
- Three Months Amazon FreeTime Unlimited | $3 | Amazon
- Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom | $8 | Amazon | Prime members only
- Annihilation | $8 | Amazon
- Sorry to Bother You | $8 | Amazon
Just remember that these deals are only available today, and some could sell out early. Let us know if we missed anything good in the comments!