If you can live without 4K recording, and you have an Amazon Prime credit card, today’s a really good day to buy a new GoPro.



The GoPro Hero can shoot 1080p or 1440p footage at 60FPS, includes a 2" touchscreen, and it waterproof without an additional case - a feature set that should please all but the most discerning adventurers. It’s actually on sale for $180 right now from its usual $200, but if you buy it with an Amazon Prime Visa or Prime Store Card, you’ll get 20% cash back as well, effectively bringing it down to $144.