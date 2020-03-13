Amazon Cloud Cam (Key Edition) is Just $50 at Woot When Paired With a 65% Off Smart Lock

Up to 65% Off Amazon Cloud Cam + Amazon Key Lock Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re bold enough to eschew a bit of your home security for ultimate Amazon shipping convenience, Woot has a meaty proposition for you. You’ll get up to 65% off when combining Amazon’s Cloud Cam (Key Edition) with your choice of smart lock. The Cloud Cam is normally $120 at Amazon, but a discount down to $50 makes this almost impossible to pass. The catch is you’ll have to combine it with a smart lock, the cheapest of which is the Kwikset Convert, which typically costs close to $100, but is just $35 today. Other choices include the Yale Assure ($45) and the Kwikset SmartCode ($60).

Amazon Key allows Amazon delivery drivers to gain one-time access to an area of your home for package delivery. You’re technically letting strangers into your home — which sounds scary in these times — but the camera is there to help deter any wrongdoing. Amazon will notify you when a delivery attempt is about to be made so you can watch in real-time. You can use the camera in conjunction with other Amazon Cloud Cam devices within your home to monitor everything from one location.

More than package deliveries, Amazon Key is also useful for granting keyless access to anyone you want, including family members and trusted friends, on either a temporary or permanent basis. In fact, you don’t have to use the package delivery part at all if you don’t want to, so be sure to give it a try if you’re looking for a cool and actually useful upgrade to your smart home setup.

As far as the camera is concerned, it’s capable of 1080p feeds, has night vision, and supports two-way communication to any other Amazon Cloud Cam in your home.