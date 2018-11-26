Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

I’m no expert in thermodynamics, but I think the fact that the De’Longhi Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine can get water hot enough to make coffee in less than 30 seconds is pretty impressive. Equally impressive is today’s $60 price point, courtesy of Amazon and Cyber Monday. Conventional wisdom says it’s impossible for a product or service to be cheap, fast, and good, but in this case, maybe it can?

