It's all consuming.
Amazon Brewed Up Major Savings on Mr. Coffee Products, Today Only

Tercius
Mr. Coffee Gold Box | Amazon
Suze Orman once said, “If you waste money on coffee, it’s like ‘peeing $1 million down the drain.’” And while it’s a little tone deaf, she’s not wrong. Making your own coffee is one of the easiest ways to save cash.

Today’s Gold Box is offering solid discounts on three Mr. Coffee coffee makers. Your options include a $18 12-cup coffee maker, $20 5-cup model, and a fancy $125 espresso/cappucino maker.

These aren’t likely to brew you the best coffee in the morning, but if you just need some fuel to get you started, these are solid deals.

