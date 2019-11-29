It's all consuming.
Amazon’s Blink Home Security Camera Systems Are On Sale Now

Graphic: Jenna Valdespino
Amazon Blink Home Security Cameras | Amazon

Home security is a big category this holiday season, and Amazon has discounted its lineup to get in on the deals. You can get a one-camera indoor system for as low as $60, or go for the indoor/outdoor XT2 (starting at $75) and get a free Amazon Echo Dot out of it. You’ll see savings of up to 50% at Amazon.

Here’s how the sale breaks down:

Amazon Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Wireless Camera Kit + Free Echo Dot

  • 1-Camera Kit: $75
  • 2-Camera Kit: $135
  • 3-Camera Kit: $185
  • 5-Camera Kit: $285

Amazon Blink Indoor Home Security Cameras + Included Cloud Storage

  • Indoor 1-Camera System: $60
  • Indoor 2-Camera System: $100
  • Indoor 3-Camera System: $150
  • Indoor 5-Camera System: $210
  • Indoor Add-On Camera: $55
