Amazon’s Blink Home Security Camera Systems Are On Sale Now

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Amazon Blink Home Security Cameras | Amazon
Home security is a big category this holiday season, and Amazon has discounted its lineup to get in on the deals. You can get a one-camera indoor system for as low as $60, or go for the indoor/outdoor XT2 (starting at $75) and get a free Amazon Echo Dot out of it. You’ll see savings of up to 50% at Amazon.
Here’s how the sale breaks down:
Amazon Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Wireless Camera Kit + Free Echo Dot
- 1-Camera Kit: $75
- 2-Camera Kit: $135
- 3-Camera Kit: $185
- 5-Camera Kit: $285
Amazon Blink Indoor Home Security Cameras + Included Cloud Storage
- Indoor 1-Camera System: $60
- Indoor 2-Camera System: $100
- Indoor 3-Camera System: $150
- Indoor 5-Camera System: $210
- Indoor Add-On Camera: $55
Advertisement