Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Toshiba 50" 4K Fire TV | $270 | Amazon

Are Amazon’s new co-branded Toshiba Fire TVs the best sets you can buy? No, of course not, especially not with limited HDR support. But they’re extremely affordable, have 4K resolution, and include Amazon’s excellent Fire TV software and an Alexa voice remote. For some buyers, or for certain rooms in your house, that’s more than enough.



At just $270, the 50" model has never been cheaper than it is today.