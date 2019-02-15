Graphic: Tercius Bufete

As someone who is always kinda lost, GPS is amazing. And if you’re like me and venture to unknown territory frequently, you’ll be glad to know that Amazon is selling a bunch of refurbished Garmin GPS devices right now.

Whether you need one for your car or motorcycle, you won’t need to rely on your cellular connectivity to find your way home.

So if you’re in the market for one, this is a good time to buy.