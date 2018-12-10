Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Hands up if you do the want/need/wear/read thing at Christmas. Keep the hand up if you’ve already used Amazon’s book coupon but still have more books to buy.



You can put your hand down now, because this isn’t a Survivor challenge, but know that Target is taking $5 off kids’ book purchases of $20 or more, essentially matching the Amazon deal as long as you stick to the kids’ category. That’s double the savings! And, unlike toys, it’s hard to feel that your house is overrun with too many books.

